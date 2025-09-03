Chargebee Acquires Inai

Chargebee, a billing and monetization platform provider, has acquired Inai, a payments intelligence and analytics company, for an undisclosed amount.

The Inai platform offers a range of intelligent payments solutions, including the following:

"The acquisition of Inai is a major step forward on our mission to empower every merchant with greater visibility and control over their payments experience, no matter which gateways they choose or where they operate," said Krish Subramanian, CEO and co-founder of Chargebee, in a statement. "Our acquisition of Inai further strengthens our modular, merchant-first payments strategy and enables merchants to orchestrate payments across multiple providers while maintaining control and visibility through a centralized system. By unifying billing and payments infrastructure, Chargebee ensures that businesses at every stage can optimize performance, reduce complexity, and scale with confidence."

"Chargebee's large merchant base and powerful billing and monetization stack, combined with Inai's product suite and expertise in AI and payments, create a natural synergy that will deliver tangible, measurable outcomes for merchants worldwide, helping them increase revenue, improve margins, and reduce operational burden," said Anantharaman Pattabiraman and Karthik Narayanan, founders of Inai, in a joint statement.