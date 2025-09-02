RateGain Introduces MCP Integration for Booking Engine
RateGain Travel Technologies, a provider of solutions for the hospitality and travel industry, has added a Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration for its Booking Engine, available within Claude and other artificial intelligence assistants.
This integration expands the AI capabilities of UNO, RateGain's unified platform for hotel commerce and the guest journey. It enables hoteliers and travel providers to deliver seamless conversational booking experiences to their guests. Guests can simply search, compare, and book rooms using natural language with AI assistants and chatbots.
"At RateGain, our mission is to help the world travel more by constantly reimagining how technology can simplify the journey. As travel discovery moves from clicks to conversations, the MCP integration for our Booking Engine is another step in UNO's AI roadmap, empowering our customers to make their booking channels conversational and ensuring they are not just visible but bookable across every channel where guests explore and plan," Ashish Sikka, business head for UNO Platforms at RateGain, said in a statement.