RateGain Introduces MCP Integration for Booking Engine

RateGain Travel Technologies, a provider of solutions for the hospitality and travel industry, has added a Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration for its Booking Engine, available within Claude and other artificial intelligence assistants.

This integration expands the AI capabilities of UNO, RateGain's unified platform for hotel commerce and the guest journey. It enables hoteliers and travel providers to deliver seamless conversational booking experiences to their guests. Guests can simply search, compare, and book rooms using natural language with AI assistants and chatbots.