6sense Launches AI Email Agents

6sense, providers of an agent-powered revenue marketing platform, has introduced AI Email, a reimagined product that delivers truly personalized outreach at scale.

An evolution of 6sense's Conversational Email, AI Email helps marketing teams create and accelerate pipeline. Powered by intelligent, persona-driven agents, AI Email delivers end-to-end efficiency for writing, sending, following up, reading replies, and routing qualified opportunities to sales.

"AI Email Agents extend what our platform can do for customers by delivering scale and personalization together," said Kirill Popov, senior director of product management at 6sense," in a statement. "Instead of forcing teams to choose, we've built a product that automates outreach while keeping it grounded in real buying signals. With every qualified opportunity followed up on quickly and precisely, we're enabling go-to-market teams to shift their focus to higher-value strategy and innovation."

6sense's larger Summer 2025 release includes several product enhancements to help marketers launch more relevant, scalable, and revenue-generating campaigns. They include the following: