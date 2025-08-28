Cordial Adds MCP Interface and RCS Messaging

Cordial, a provider of marketing messaging solutions, today launched a model context protocol MCPnterface with structured access to data, assets, and campaign context so assistants can scale marketing teams, not just generate more copy.

Built on the open standard developed by Anthropic, MCP allows assistants like Claude to do the following:

Query live customer and campaign data.

Retrieve performance insights and templates.

Build or analyze audiences in real time.

"MCP opens the rails for agents so AI can move from suggesting ideas to actually augmenting marketers and sending fewer, smarter messages," said Jeremy Swift, CEO of Cordial, in a statement. "For brands, it means consolidating bloated stacks and moving off legacy platforms with precision while freeing teams to focus on creativity and revenue."

Alongside MCP, Cordial also introduced Rich Communication Services (RCS) as a supported channel