ChannelEngione Partners with Salsify

ChannelEngine, providers of a marketplace integration and automation platform, is partnering with Salsify, a product experience management (PXM) and content syndication solutions provider, to help companies expand their reach, optimize performance, and scale across digital marketplaces and retail channels worldwide.

"Digital commerce is the primary growth engine for global brands, and the online shopping experience is directly tied to the quality of the product content," said Julie Marobella, chief product officer of Salsify, in a statement. "Our collaboration with ChannelEngine ensures that our joint customers can deliver accurate and consistent product content across every touchpoint, building consumer confidence and driving sales in a rapidly evolving market."

Together, Salsify and ChannelEngine offer brands a streamlined solution to do the following:

Enrich and localize product content through Salsify's PXM platform.

Activate listings across more than 950 global marketplaces via ChannelEngine's direct integrations.

Automate operations like inventory syncing, pricing, order flows, and returns.

Track performance and optimize growth with built-in reporting and insights.