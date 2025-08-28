Fullcast Acquires Ebsta
A day after announcing its acquisition of Atrium, Fullcast, a sales performance planning and execution platform provider, today announced its acquisition of Ebsta, a revenue intelligence platform provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
This strategic combination is expected to result in an end-to-end solution for revenue teams to plan, execute and optimize their go-to-market strategies with data-driven insights.
The integration of Ebsta's robust revenue intelligence, forecasting, and pipeline management capabilities with Fullcast's GTM planning and execution platform will empower organizations to drive predictable revenue growth and operational efficiency.
The combined Fullcast and Ebsta platform will offer a solution to do the following:
- Leverage Fullcast's territory and quota management tools to create and implement GTM strategies.
- Use Ebsta's AI-powered insights to understand deal health, identify pipeline risks, and improve forecast accuracy.
- Capture and enrich contact and activity data from across the customer lifecycle.
- Use data-driven insights from Ebsta to identify coaching opportunities and replicate the behaviors of top performers.
- Leverage relationship intelligence to understand and nurture key customer relationships.
"We are excited to welcome the Ebsta team to the Fullcast team," said Ryan Westwood, CEO of Fullcast, in a statement. "Ebsta's deep expertise in forecasting, revenue intelligence and sales analytics is a perfect complement to our GTM planning and execution capabilities. Together, we will provide a single, unified system that empowers revenue teams to not only craft winning GTM strategies but also execute them flawlessly and optimize performance in real-time."
"Joining forces with Fullcast is an incredible opportunity to accelerate our mission of helping businesses build stronger relationships and drive predictable, efficient revenue growth. The synergy between our platforms is undeniable. Fullcast's ability to translate GTM plans into operational reality, combined with our rich relationship and revenue intelligence, will provide our customers with an unrivaled platform for growth. We are excited to embark on this journey together and redefine the future of revenue operations," said Guy Rubin, CEO of Ebsta, in a statement.