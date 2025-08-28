Fullcast Acquires Ebsta

A day after announcing its acquisition of Atrium, Fullcast, a sales performance planning and execution platform provider, today announced its acquisition of Ebsta, a revenue intelligence platform provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This strategic combination is expected to result in an end-to-end solution for revenue teams to plan, execute and optimize their go-to-market strategies with data-driven insights.

The integration of Ebsta's robust revenue intelligence, forecasting, and pipeline management capabilities with Fullcast's GTM planning and execution platform will empower organizations to drive predictable revenue growth and operational efficiency.

The combined Fullcast and Ebsta platform will offer a solution to do the following:

Leverage Fullcast's territory and quota management tools to create and implement GTM strategies.

Use Ebsta's AI-powered insights to understand deal health, identify pipeline risks, and improve forecast accuracy.

Capture and enrich contact and activity data from across the customer lifecycle.

Use data-driven insights from Ebsta to identify coaching opportunities and replicate the behaviors of top performers.

Leverage relationship intelligence to understand and nurture key customer relationships.