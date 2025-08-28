ActiveCampaign Launches Square Loyalty Integration

ActiveCampaign, a marketing platform provider, has launched a Square Loyalty integration, further expanding its partnership with Square to support food and beverage, retailers, salons, and service-based businesses across the United States, Canada, and Australia. The new solution enables businesses to automatically sync customer loyalty activity from Square directly into ActiveCampaign.

With Square Loyalty and ActiveCampaign HQ working together, franchise owners and business operators can now do the following:

Track customer loyalty activity at scale with a custom object that logs every check-in, reward, and repeat visit;

Personalize campaigns using real-time behavioral data, like order history and visit frequency;

Drive repeat purchases with automations triggered by loyalty milestones or inactivity;

Increase average order value by rewarding larger or more frequent purchases; and

Unify marketing across locations while still allowing for store-level customization and reporting.

"Loyalty programs are essential for high-frequency industries like food and beverage, where building repeat business is key to long-term growth," said Jason VandeBoom, founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign, in a statement. "With this integration, businesses don't just reward their customers; they unlock the ability to understand them, engage them with personalized content, and grow their revenue faster using the power of automation." "The restaurant industry is more competitive than ever before, making building and maintaining authentic customer relationships a must," said Ramsey Aweti, head of food and beverage partnerships at Square, in a statement. "That's why Square and ActiveCampaign came together to seamlessly combine powerful loyalty programs with automated marketing workflows. This allows businesses to not just reward customers but to create personalized experiences that drive repeat visits and lifelong regulars."

With the Square Loyalty integration, ActiveCampaign fully supports Square's online payments, in-store payments, and loyalty event data, giving franchise and multi-location companies a centralized view of customer behavior across all their locations. Outside of Square Loyalty, businesses can also connect Square and ActiveCampaign through Model Context Protocol (MCP), which enables quick, real-time actions based on customer data and predefined goals.