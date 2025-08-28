Vector Capital to Acquire Showpad

Vector Capital Management, a private equity firm, has acquired Showpad, a provider of revenue enablement technology, for an undisclosed amount.

After the transaction closes, Vector will combine Showpad with Bigtincan Holdings, which it acquired in April. The combined entity will operate under the Showpad brand and deliver an artificial intelligence-powered revenue enablement solution across all aspects of buyer-seller engagement.

"The combination of Bigtincan with Showpad brings together best-in-class innovation and market leaders with thousands of customers," said Amish Mehta, chief investment officer and managing director of Vector Capital, in a statement. "The combined company will lead the digital and AI-fueled buyer and seller engagement and drive a new generation of experiences that people and brands love."

"Our unwavering focus on driving success for customers fueled a record-breaking year of growth for Showpad in 2024," said Hendrik Isebaert, CEO of Showpad, in a statement. "Together we will deliver a breadth of flexible solutions and an incredible team to help customers engage with buyers in new and creative ways they never thought possible."

"Evolving preferences and rapid technology advancements are aggressively transforming buying and selling behaviors," said Jim Hopkins, chairman of Bigtincan., in a statement. "We invested early and heavily in AI, and our combined global R&D resources will accelerate innovation so customers can rapidly reap the benefits of AI and emerging future innovations."