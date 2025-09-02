Klaviyo Raises Its Profile in Other Marketing Channels: The 2025 CRM Conversation Starters

Klaviyo was founded in 2012 and has primarily offered technology for email and text marketing, but its moves this year have expanded the company’s reach into many other platforms, channels, and business units. The Boston-based company also underwent an expansion beyond retail to support a diverse range of businesses, from content creators to web developers. Klaviyo was a CRM Conversation Starter in 2024 and repeats again this year based on those moves.

Chief among the areas where Klaviyo made some very significant inroads is online commerce, which began in January following a partnership with Woo Commerce. With this expanded partnership, Klaviyo and Woo Commerce together are enabling businesses to do the following:

Take full control of their stores and customer data, using smart segmentation based on purchase behavior, preferences, and engagement history.

Create web experiences that fit their specific needs.

Use customer insights to create personalized omnichannel experiences.

Klaviyo’s next move into the online world occurred a few weeks ago when it introduced its AI Shopping Assistant, a conversational artificial intelligence agent that brings the intelligence, convenience, and personal attention of a top in-store associate to online storefronts. AI Shopping Assistant is a suite of tools that combines AI-powered shopping agents, real-time customer data, and service experiences to help companies deliver personalized, always-on support using real-time session context, storefront knowledge, and marketing insights, all powered by the Klaviyo Data Platform. Built into Customer Hub, it guides shoppers from discovery to purchase. Ongoing development of the AI Shopping Assistant promises to enable it to process returns, update subscriptions, and edit shipping details.

And Klaviyo’s cross-channel aspirations didn’t stop there, In June, it released a suite of products that deliver AI-powered omnichannel experiences to help marketers plan, launch, and orchestrate campaigns across email, SMS/RCS, push, WhatsApp, and more from a single platform that also learns each customer’s preferred channels and engagement patterns in real time. The suite includes the following:

Omnichannel Campaign Builder, a canvas for marketers to plan, launch, and measure multi-day campaigns across email, SMS/RCS, push, and WhatsApp;

Channel Affinity, which learns each customer’s preferred channels and time to engage, then delivers messages where and when they’re most likely to convert;

native support for WhatsApp and RCS; and

multi-touch attribution.

The company also expanded its analytics capabilities to help marketers personalize at scale, optimize performance across channels, and drive better results. Included in this expansion are the following:

The RFM Action Center, which uses recency, frequency, and monetary value analysis to identify high-value customer segments and provide instant, actionable recommendations for retention, repeat purchases, and loyalty.

Product Analysis for real-time product insights, such as frequently bundled items and repeat purchase trends.

AI-Powered Campaign Personalization, which determines the winning version of an email or SMS campaign for each subscriber, based on likelihood to engage, and sends it out instantly.

Real-Time Form Optimization, which tests multiple versions of pop-up forms to find the highest-converting display time.

Conversion Overview Dashboard, for a unified view of business and marketing performance.

SMS Performance Dashboard, to prove the revenue impact of SMS based on conversion rates and revenue attribution.

Subscriber Growth Report, to understand where subscribers come from and which acquisition channels deliver the most value.

Klaviyo also this year launched Extended ID, a solution that empowers companies to extend identity tracking for up to a year using a native first-party identity graph and gather more first-party data on their customers so they can create smarter segments, activate more personalized campaigns, and trigger more revenue-generating automations at scale.

Another feather in Klaviyo’s cap came in February with the launch of Klaviyo B2C CRM, an all-in-one platform made up of Klaviyo Marketing, Klaviyo Analytics, and Klaviyo Service with Customer Hub and powered by Klaviyo Data Platform.