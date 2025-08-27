Zuora Expands Partnership with Workday
Zuora, a monetization platform provider, has expanded its partnership with Workday, combining Zuora's order-to-cash automation with Workday Financial Management to help companies handle complex billing and revenue streams, whether from subscriptions, usage-based pricing, special offers, or hybrid models, and track revenue, stay compliant with accounting standards, and speed up audits with automated reporting.
The certified Zuora Connector for Workday Financial Management manages the operational complexity of monetization as a specialized sub-ledger in Workday Accounting Center, automatically feeding financial records to Workday's general ledger.
"Today's announcement highlights our continued commitment to Zuora and Workday customers, combining Workday's trusted financial backbone with Zuora's intelligent monetization engine to optimize the order-to-cash process," Todd McElhatton, chief operating and financial officer at Zuora, said in a statement. "Together, we're empowering finance to be a stronger strategic partner to the business, armed with the unified view of financial data necessary to go to market even faster."
"Accuracy is a constant challenge for companies managing complex revenue streams," said Rob Enslin, president and chief commercial officer of Workday, in a statement. "Our partnership with Zuora will provide customers with a single, reliable view of their financial data, making it easier to operate efficiently, no matter the business model."