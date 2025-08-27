Zuora Expands Partnership with Workday

Zuora, a monetization platform provider, has expanded its partnership with Workday, combining Zuora's order-to-cash automation with Workday Financial Management to help companies handle complex billing and revenue streams, whether from subscriptions, usage-based pricing, special offers, or hybrid models, and track revenue, stay compliant with accounting standards, and speed up audits with automated reporting.

The certified Zuora Connector for Workday Financial Management manages the operational complexity of monetization as a specialized sub-ledger in Workday Accounting Center, automatically feeding financial records to Workday's general ledger.