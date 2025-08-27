Fullcast Acquires Atrium

Fullcast, providers of a sales performance management platform for go-to-market planning and execution, has acquired Atrium, a provider of data-driven sales performance management software, to create a comprehensive, artificial intelligence-powered product suite that manages the entire revenue lifecycle, from planning and territory management to sales coaching and commission payment. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The integration of Atrium's AI-driven sales performance insights with Fullcast's GTM planning and execution capabilities will provide revenue operations teams with a single source of truth to optimize sales performance. The combination of Fullcast and Atrium will provide customers with a unified platform to do the following:

Design and manage sales territories and quotas with Fullcast's planning tools.

Gain deep, AI-powered insights into sales performance with Atrium's analytics and dashboards.

Automate and streamline lead and account routing to ensure that the right reps are working the right accounts.

Improve sales coaching and development with data-driven insights into rep performance.

Manage and automate sales commissions to motivate and reward top performers.