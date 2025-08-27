Fullcast Acquires Atrium
Fullcast, providers of a sales performance management platform for go-to-market planning and execution, has acquired Atrium, a provider of data-driven sales performance management software, to create a comprehensive, artificial intelligence-powered product suite that manages the entire revenue lifecycle, from planning and territory management to sales coaching and commission payment. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The integration of Atrium's AI-driven sales performance insights with Fullcast's GTM planning and execution capabilities will provide revenue operations teams with a single source of truth to optimize sales performance. The combination of Fullcast and Atrium will provide customers with a unified platform to do the following:
- Design and manage sales territories and quotas with Fullcast's planning tools.
- Gain deep, AI-powered insights into sales performance with Atrium's analytics and dashboards.
- Automate and streamline lead and account routing to ensure that the right reps are working the right accounts.
- Improve sales coaching and development with data-driven insights into rep performance.
- Manage and automate sales commissions to motivate and reward top performers.
"We are thrilled to welcome the Atrium team to Fullcast," said Ryan Westwood, CEO of Fullcast, in a statement. "The addition of Atrium's powerful insights, analytics and coaching capabilities to our platform will provide our customers with an unparalleled ability to not only design and execute their GTM plans but also continuously improve sales team performance. Together, we will provide a truly end-to-end solution for revenue operations."
"Joining forces with Fullcast is a natural next step in our mission to help sales teams improve through data. Fullcast's expertise in GTM planning and execution is the perfect complement to our strength in sales performance analytics. Together, we will be able to provide a holistic solution that empowers sales leaders to build and manage world-class sales organizations," said Jason Heidema, CEO of Atrium, in a statement.