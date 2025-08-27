Amplitude Updates Amplitude Web Experimentation
Amplitude has updated its Amplitude Web Experimentation marketing testing platform with a drag-and-drop editor,, control variant editing, group cohort targeting, and out-of-the-box widgets.
With these new features, marketers can do the following:
- Rearrange elements with true drag-and-drop editing.
- Run more test types with out-of-the-box widgets.
- Add banners, calls-to-action, or pop-ups without custom code.
- Target by account with group cohorting and personalize experiments for specific companies or account lists.
- Edit control variants directly.
Because Amplitude Web Experimentation is built on the same platform as Amplitude's analytics, session replay, surveys, and guides, every test is grounded in the full customer journey. Users can watch the session, launch a survey, adjust the variant, and measure the outcome all in one flow.
"Helping marketers run faster, easier, and more impactful tests has been our mission with Amplitude Web Experimentation since day one. With these updates, marketing and growth teams have even more capabilities for building and running experiments all on their own," Nithya Rajendran, principal product manager at Amplitude, wrote in a blog post.
"The next chapter of CRO is being written by the teams that can test the most—the most ideas, with the most speed, for the most impact. Amplitude Web Experimentation is the tool they're using, and today's launch opens up even more testing freedom for marketers, growth teams, and web PMs with more to come soon. We can't wait to see what results you discover."