Amplitude Updates Amplitude Web Experimentation

Amplitude has updated its Amplitude Web Experimentation marketing testing platform with a drag-and-drop editor,, control variant editing, group cohort targeting, and out-of-the-box widgets.

With these new features, marketers can do the following:

Rearrange elements with true drag-and-drop editing.

Run more test types with out-of-the-box widgets.

Add banners, calls-to-action, or pop-ups without custom code.

Target by account with group cohorting and personalize experiments for specific companies or account lists.

Edit control variants directly.

Because Amplitude Web Experimentation is built on the same platform as Amplitude's analytics, session replay, surveys, and guides, every test is grounded in the full customer journey. Users can watch the session, launch a survey, adjust the variant, and measure the outcome all in one flow.