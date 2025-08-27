CallRail Integrates with MNTN

CallRail, a lead engagement platform provider, and MNTN, providers of a platform that brings performance marketing to connected TV, have partnered for an integration that allows advertisers to attribute inbound calls and texts to the CTV ads that generated them.

MNTN Performance TV provides visibility into metrics like incrementality, revenue and conversion data, all tied directly back to campaigns. Now with CallRail, MNTN customers will have another layer of insights to attribute calls and texts back to their campaigns.