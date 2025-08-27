CallRail Integrates with MNTN
CallRail, a lead engagement platform provider, and MNTN, providers of a platform that brings performance marketing to connected TV, have partnered for an integration that allows advertisers to attribute inbound calls and texts to the CTV ads that generated them.
MNTN Performance TV provides visibility into metrics like incrementality, revenue and conversion data, all tied directly back to campaigns. Now with CallRail, MNTN customers will have another layer of insights to attribute calls and texts back to their campaigns.
"Seeing your brand on TV sparks action. Phones ring; texts come in; and business moves," said Richard Girges, chief technology officer of MNTN, in a statement. "This partnership with CallRail makes sure MNTN customers know exactly which TV ads are driving those conversations. It's another way we're helping more businesses turn attention into outcomes."
"With nearly 60 percent of marketers planning to increase their CTV spending, it's more important than ever to accurately track leads being driven by CTV ads," said Mike Stocker, vice president of partnerships at CallRail, in a statement. "We're thrilled to be MNTN's first call tracking partner, delivering the most accurate attribution of phone calls and messages. I'm also excited our full customer base will have access to this integration so they can market with confidence across this rapidly growing channel."