Bloomreach Drives Data-Driven Personalization: The 2025 CRM Conversation Starters

Bloomreach has long been an industry leader in e-commerce personalization, but its moves into other areas of CRM in the past few years have captured the attention of retailers, analysts, and the industry as a whole. The company, which was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., was a 2024 Conversation Starter and receives that honor again this year for continuing to expand its existing products and adding quite a few new ones that show it has a firm grasp on the latest industry trends and technologies.

Take, for example, RCS messaging, the latest and greatest in mobile outreach. Bloomreach was one of the first marketing tech providers to adopt the new messaging format. With Bloomreach’s RCS, powered by Bloomreach’s Loomi AI, marketers can guide customers through their shopping journeys and tailor recommendations to their preferences in real time. With no character limits and high-quality video and image resolution, marketers can communicate with their customers about products, promotions, or cart information.

The same spirit of innovation was also demonstrated through Bloomreach’s partnership announcements over the past few months. Among them was Snowflake, in a move that connected the Snowflake AI Data Cloud with Bloomreach’s autonomous marketing, allowing businesses to centralize and activate data across marketing channels; with Captain Up to offer unified CRM, gamification, and loyalty capabilities for iGaming providers; with Planet to extend personalization across the online and in-store experience; and with NVIDIA to bring NVIDIA’s NeMo AI models to its e-commerce search platform.

To further its partner relationships, Bloomreach launched features to accelerate integrations with its AI search and merchandising platform, Bloomreach Discovery. These included tools for catalog creation and management; a centralized system for generating, managing, and securing API keys; the ability for users to upload and index product data and control their search settings; and rapid integration of Bloomreach search features onto websites.

Bloomreach was also very innovative when it came to in-house product development. In one key product release in May alone, the company introduced a number of features for artificial intelligence-driven personalization and customer engagement across marketing and product discovery. They included the following:

Autonomous Marketing Agents for campaign creation;

Recommendations+, which analyzes each customer’s journey and behavior in real time to recommend products;

Contextual Personalization for emails, mobile messages, and onsite experiences;

Search-Triggered Conversations, which launches a personalized conversation directly from the search bar and acts as an integrated shopping assistant guiding the shopper;

Embedded Conversations, which brings Clarity’s conversational capabilities directly to product pages;

Personalization Studio, which learns from live customer signals and optimizes in real time to reflect current shopper intent;

Ranking Studio, to integrate critical business signals like margins or offline sales into search algorithms; and

multi-language search across 33 languages.

It loaded many of those same features, including Personalization Studio and Conditional Slot Merchandising, into its Discovery platform. New product features included Real-Time API Merchandising, using customer and behavioral data to show the most relevant products in real time, and Dynamic Categories, which allow merchandisers to create new product categories based on conditions like product type, color, or price.

Bloomreach also updated its marketing automation platform, Bloomreach Engagement, with autonomous Loomi AI capabilities for omnichannel campaign creation, to refine campaigns, create or adapt content, run tests, and scale campaign creation across entire customer journeys and more than 15 channels.

“At Bloomreach, we know marketing teams can, and do, have a substantial impact on overall business value. Yet so often, their days are spent on executing the campaigns at hand rather than being able to push the boundaries of what’s possible,” said Anirban Bardalaye, chief product officer of Bloomreach, in a statement.

Lucky for them, Bloomreach knows and understands what’s possible and continues to work hard every day to bring data-driven personalization to the forefront, enhancing customer journeys with intuitive, real-time marketing capabilities.