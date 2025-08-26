Twilio Adds RCS Messaging

Twilio, a customer engagement platform provider, has released Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging globally, enabling companies to send branded, verified messages with rich interactive features.

Following the public beta launch last year, RCS is now available to all 349,000 active customer accounts through Twilio's Programmable Messaging and Verify APIs.

Key RCS capabilities with Twilio include the following:

Branded messaging, which automatically upgrades SMS messages to RCS on capable devices at no additional cost for basic messages up to 160 characters, with business logos, taglines, and trusted sender verification by Google.

Rich content and interactive features that enable call-to-action buttons, interactive carousels, location sharing, and rich media content.

Seamless integration through the Twilio Console with automatic carrier management.

SMS Fallback when RCS is unavailable.