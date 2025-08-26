CATCH Launches CATCHERS Platform

CATCH Tech, a provider of cookieless marketing technologies, has launched CATCHERS, a discount platform, offering exclusive deals from popular marketplaces, delivery services, airlines, and software providers in exchange for access to user data. The mechanics allow merchants represented on the platform to deliver offers that match consumer interests while maintaining full privacy.

With hundreds of partner stores from prominent players like Booking, Levi's or Temu, to local retailers added daily, CATCHERS is able to offer coupons tailored to users' real shopping interests.

The platform is powered by CATCH's web analytics technology and protected by advanced bot-detection algorithms that analyze more than 40 activity parameters, scored on a100-point scale.

The platform also analyzes users' on-platform activity with artificial intelligence algorithms and delivers personalized deals via push notifications, browser alerts, and Telegram messages. CATCHERS offers discounts across top categories, from fashion and electronics to home essentials, food delivery, and travel. Users must explicitly consent to data processing to access offers. All data is encrypted.

Looking ahead, CATCH plans to introduce gamification through its internal currency that users can earn by participating in games and activities and exchange for partner brand gift cards. The platform will also launch a community-driven blog featuring authentic, human-written reviews, product comparisons and user insights.