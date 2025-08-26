Zuant Delivers Lead Capture for Global Events

Zuant AI has launched an application that enables sales teams to capture valuable leads without having to pay for badge kit APIs or renting badge scanning systems at every show.

For new prospects, the Zuant AI app can scan any badge or business card and instantly sends the image to the Zuant Cloud for enhancement with additional data that has been sourced online. The resultant Lead Grid then allows the data to flow through to CRM or marketing automation systems for follow-up. Furthermore, any data collected by traditional means, such as manual data entry or from badge barcode scans, can also be enhanced in the Zuant Cloud to provide detailed information about new leads. Where there is any history with an individual, Zuant AI can also pull detailed information from CRM systems live at events.