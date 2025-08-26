Zuant Delivers Lead Capture for Global Events
Zuant AI has launched an application that enables sales teams to capture valuable leads without having to pay for badge kit APIs or renting badge scanning systems at every show.
For new prospects, the Zuant AI app can scan any badge or business card and instantly sends the image to the Zuant Cloud for enhancement with additional data that has been sourced online. The resultant Lead Grid then allows the data to flow through to CRM or marketing automation systems for follow-up. Furthermore, any data collected by traditional means, such as manual data entry or from badge barcode scans, can also be enhanced in the Zuant Cloud to provide detailed information about new leads. Where there is any history with an individual, Zuant AI can also pull detailed information from CRM systems live at events.
"Zuant AI is an absolute breakthrough for tradeshow sales teams, completely eliminating the headache and costs involved in badge scanning, manual data entry, lengthy pre-show set-up, and training sessions. Zuant AI immediately tells me everything I need to know about a lead within seconds; I can go from a name on a badge to a page of valuable data instantly uploaded to my CRM system without any compliance issues. Lead follow-up is streamlined, fast, accurate and highly targeted. Sales teams can immediately have meaningful conversations to convert leads more effectively," said Pete Gillett, CEO of Zuant, in a statement.