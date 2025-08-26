Innovid Adds AI-Powered Tools

Innovid has updated its marketing platform with artificial intelligence capabilities that help marketers save time, strengthen performance, and scale creative in new ways.

From intelligent labeling to real-time optimization, Innovid’s latest AI-powered features are built to unlocking faster insights, greater personalization, and creative freedom. They include the following:

Auto Classification, which uses image recognition to automatically label creative assets.

Insights Dashboard, which surfaces actionable, real-time intel without manual effort.

Smart Framing for creative design and versioning, which can automatically adjust and position background images to fit every ad format and aspect ratio.

Background Image Generation to swap, edit, or enhance visuals in bulk for polished, on-brand presence at scale.

Auto Optimization, which uses neural-net-powered decisioning to identify and serve the best-performing creative for every impression across the open web. It continuously learns and improves without static test groups or manual intervention.

Version Generation, which lets marketers instantly create new copy and imagery using custom prompts and advertiser metadata.

Text-to-Speech that lets teams generate voiceovers from written copy in one click.