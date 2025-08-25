Wunderkind Unveils AI Experiences

Wunderkind, providers of a decisioning platform for identity resolution and cross-channel personalization, today launched Wunderkind AI Experiences, a portfolio of agentic, personalized messaging strategies.

AI Experiences uses advanced identity resolution, real-time behavioral data, and agentic decisioning to deliver the highest performing messages. It determines the best timing and channel for each individual across email and SMS and uses affinity modeling for personalized product recommendations.

From re-engaging abandoners to recommending the next-best purchase, AI Experiences uses behavioral signals and identity resolution to unlock hyper-relevant touchpoints. Users can coordinate outreach across email and text in a unified, adaptive flow.