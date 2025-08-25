Wunderkind Unveils AI Experiences
Wunderkind, providers of a decisioning platform for identity resolution and cross-channel personalization, today launched Wunderkind AI Experiences, a portfolio of agentic, personalized messaging strategies.
AI Experiences uses advanced identity resolution, real-time behavioral data, and agentic decisioning to deliver the highest performing messages. It determines the best timing and channel for each individual across email and SMS and uses affinity modeling for personalized product recommendations.
From re-engaging abandoners to recommending the next-best purchase, AI Experiences uses behavioral signals and identity resolution to unlock hyper-relevant touchpoints. Users can coordinate outreach across email and text in a unified, adaptive flow.
"Marketers are tired of building decision trees only to watch them underperform," said Richard Jones, chief revenue officer of Wunderkind, in a statement. "AI Experiences flips the script. It learns and adapts in real time, continuously optimizing message timing, sequencing, and product recommendations to drive performance without requiring hands-on orchestration. This is lifecycle marketing without the heavy lifting."