Jobber Launches Receptionist

Jobber, a provider of home service software, today released Receptionist, an artificial intelligence-powered virtual assistant for customer interactions via call or text.

"Receptionist is not just another software feature," said Sam Pillar, CEO and co-founder of Jobber, in a statement. "It's a dependable team member that elevates responsiveness, protects revenue, and creates a modern, always-on customer experience. For homeowners, that means quicker answers and easier scheduling. For service pros, it means more leads captured, more jobs booked, and more time for what really matters."

Service pros can switch Receptionist on and off and customize call forwarding to only have Receptionist answer during certain hours or after a certain number of rings. They can tailor the experience with personalized greetings, business-specific details, and preferences for how inquiries are handled. Other features include the following:

Conversation logging, to access transcripts, summaries, and recordings of all customer interactions.

Real-time conversation monitoring, to watch text conversations unfold and take over anytime.

Call escalation, so that if a caller mentions one of the business’s chosen keywords, Receptionist can transfer the call directly to them or alert them by text message.