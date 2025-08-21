Treasure Data Earns TrustArc Certification

Treasure Data, a customer data platform provider, has earned TrustArc's TRUSTe Responsible AI Certification for data protection, privacy, fairness, transparency, accountability, and more.

Treasure Data's offerings that meet these standards include AI Agent Foundry, a platform for building and refining AI agents infused with data from Treasure Data's Diamond Record; and Audience Agent, an AI-driven solution for advanced audience discovery and segmentation.

"Being a certified Responsible AI provider is an important milestone for Treasure Data," said Kaz Ohta, CEO and co-founder of Treasure Data, in a statement. "It reinforces to our customers that we can help them become superhumans with AI, while anchoring this intelligence in trust, privacy, and security."

"Achieving Responsible AI Certification demonstrates more than a commitment to compliance. It signals the leadership role Treasure Data is taking to shape how AI can be deployed responsibly. Organizations that choose vendors with this level of dedication are investing in partners who prioritize ethical innovation, transparency, and accountability from the very start," said Noël Luke, chief assurance officer of TrustArc, in a statement.