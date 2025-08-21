Kasisto Launches KAIgentic for Banking

Kasisto, a provider of artificial intelligence technology for banks, has launched KAIgentic, an agentic AI platform for banking.

KAIgentic combines intelligence, compliance, and bank-grade performance in one platform across customer experience, employee experience, and AI operations. It delivers secure, auditable, domain-specific AI agents deeply embedded within the systems that power banking.

"Trust is the currency of banking, and most AI cannot be trusted," said Lance Berks, CEO of Kasisto, in a statement. "KAIgentic changes that. It is not a prototype or a pilot. It is production-ready, compliant by design, and built to operate inside the real-world systems banks rely on every day."

The platform orchestrates autonomous AI agents capable of delivering intelligent, personalized, and proactive experiences across voice and digital channels, all while meeting strict regulatory and risk management requirements. Key capabilities include the following:

End-to-end compliance architecture with integrated controls for fraud detection, audit logging, policy enforcement, and regulatory reporting.

Pre-processing with institutional intelligence that dynamically conditions agent behavior with custom operating procedures, compliance documents, and user-defined prompts.

Agentic post-processing layer for hallucination detection, confidence scoring, and wrap-around agents for compliance, security, fraud, regulations, and quality assurance.

Enterprise-grade insights engine that uncovers emerging trends, customer friction points, and large language model behavior anomalies through deep analytics.

Agent-augmented workforce with an AI-powered Agent Consolethat supports human agents with summaries, recommendations, and compliance context.

LLM deployment flexibility, allowing users to choose between trusted open models or KaiGPT, a domain-tuned LLM that runs securely within the cloud or on-premises environments.