  • August 20, 2025

ON24 Launches Translate

ON24, a provider of digital customer engagement solutions, launched ON24 Translate to help marketers transform webinars or virtual events into multi-language global campaigns.

ON24 Translate integrates directly into the ON24 Intelligent Engagement Platform, supporting real-time and on-demand AI-generated content translations in more than 60 languages. It includes features such as multilingual landing pages, live and on-demand captions, localized content hubs, and data-driven insights that track engagement by language and region.

"Global engagement is no longer optional in today's connected geographies," said David Lee, chief marketing officer of ON24, in a statement. "With ON24 Translate, our customers can seamlessly expand their reach, deliver inclusive, multilingual experiences, and turn a single virtual event into a worldwide campaign. This solution helps organizations maximize audience engagement, extend content impact, and capture first-party customer insights across markets."

