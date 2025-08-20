ON24 Launches Translate

ON24, a provider of digital customer engagement solutions, launched ON24 Translate to help marketers transform webinars or virtual events into multi-language global campaigns.

ON24 Translate integrates directly into the ON24 Intelligent Engagement Platform, supporting real-time and on-demand AI-generated content translations in more than 60 languages. It includes features such as multilingual landing pages, live and on-demand captions, localized content hubs, and data-driven insights that track engagement by language and region.