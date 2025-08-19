Klaviyo Acquires Gatsby

Klaviyo has acquired Gatsby, providers of a social automation product that helps companies convert engagement over social channels into owned customer relationships. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Gatsby brings real-time social context into the customer profile. It allows companies to capture email and SMS subscribers directly from high-intent social interactions like DMs, tags, mentions, and follows without the customer ever needing to visit a website. It also tracks and maps user-generated content back to individual profiles, enriching them with behavioral signals.

By natively integrating Gatsby into the Klaviyo platform, companies can capture interest the moment it happens on social channels and respond instantly with personalized offers and automations.