Klaviyo Acquires Gatsby
Klaviyo has acquired Gatsby, providers of a social automation product that helps companies convert engagement over social channels into owned customer relationships. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Gatsby brings real-time social context into the customer profile. It allows companies to capture email and SMS subscribers directly from high-intent social interactions like DMs, tags, mentions, and follows without the customer ever needing to visit a website. It also tracks and maps user-generated content back to individual profiles, enriching them with behavioral signals.
By natively integrating Gatsby into the Klaviyo platform, companies can capture interest the moment it happens on social channels and respond instantly with personalized offers and automations.
"Klaviyo has always oriented itself around empowering companies to extend and deepen customer lifetime value, and this acquisition represents a natural progression of that focus," said Adil Wali, chief product officer of Klaviyo, in a statement. "What Gatsby introduces is a layer of visibility that has historically been difficult to operationalize: real-time social engagement. By incorporating these signals directly alongside a brand's broader customer data, we not only make them actionable but also create the conditions for more relevant experiences, stronger brand relationships, and a more durable revenue engine."
"From day one, Gatsby has been focused on helping brands turn social engagement into meaningful growth," said Brett Bernstein, founder and CEO of Gatsby, in a statement. "We've seen how powerful that becomes when it's paired with a platform like Klaviyo that brings data from every channel into one place. Joining Klaviyo gives us the opportunity to scale that impact and help even more brands turn social moments into long-term customer relationships."
