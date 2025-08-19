8x8 Launches Updates Across the 8x8 Platform for CX

8x8, a customer experience (CX) platform provider, has added artificial intelligence-powered innovations across the 8x8 Platform for CX to help businesses respond in real time, personalize service at scale, and strengthen compliance.

Spanning 8x8 Contact Center, 8x8 Engage, 8x8 Work, and communication APIs, the latest updates streamline operations, surface real-time insights, and drive high-impact engagement across voice and digital channels. They include the following:

8x8 Engage now includes built-in support for SMS, WhatsApp, RCS, webchat, and Facebook Messenger.

Integration with the Viber communications platform.

8x8 Agent Workspace now integrates Meltwater social listening to monitor, filter, and route content from platforms like Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.

8x8 Social Connect now integrates Meltwater Social Listening, RCS/WhatsApp messaging, Secure Pay, and 8x8 Smart Assist into 8x8 Contact Center. Social messages flow directly into 8x8 Agent Workspace, while 8x8 Smart Assist provides real-time guidance. Customers can stay on mobile for private WhatsApp or RCS chats to share product info, videos, and complete purchases.

8x8 SecurePay expanded coverage now enables secure, automated payments through virtual agents and IVRs. Customers receive secure links via SMS or email to complete transactions using Apple Pay, Google Pay, or credit cards.

8x8 Intelligent Customer Assistant Knowledge AI, which transforms static content like PDFs, web pages, and training files into dynamic, AI-powered self-service.

8x8 Intelligent Customer Assistant xApps that let customers input complex data digitally and transition back to voice without losing context.