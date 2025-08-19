Reprise Launches Agentic Demo Builder

Reprise, providers of a demo platform for software companies, has launched Agentic Demo Builder, an auto-capture technology that transforms software into ready-to-use interactive demos that behave just like real products.

Now, go-to-market teams can clone their products on their own. As customers capture their applications, Reprise's AI agents learn how the software is rendered and automatically write the code needed to ensure the resulting demo works out of the box. Reprise fully supports every type of demo creation, from guided tours to complete application clones.

The Reprise Agentic Demo Builder includes the following two core features:

AI Demo Diagnostic Engine, which automatically detects blockers to demoing a software application and identifies issues like expired tokens, hardcoded domains, timestamp issues, or broken requests. AI Demo Setup, with AI agents that automatically fix issues behind the scenes, turning error-prone demos into clean, production-ready environments.