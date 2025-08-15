Phound Adds to Its Customer Communications Platform

Phound, a communication platform provider, has launched Phound Wave, a dynamic broadcast messaging SMS campaign tool for personal-at-scale outreach; support for vCon-standard CRM synchronization across platforms like CINC and Microsoft Dynamics; upgraded meeting modes with smarter guest controls like dial-out capabilities; and a reimagined recording hub complete with custom thumbnails that complement Dropbox integration and AI-powered transcripts.

"These new features in Phound enhance what secure, scalable, and human-centric communication can look like in a hybrid world," said Eugene Tcipnjatov, Phound's chief technology officer and co-founder, in a statement.

Phound Wave enables large-scale or timed individual SMS campaigns without compromising authenticity or context. Whether sending a birthday message, launching a product drip campaign, or orchestrating a countdown to an event, Phound Wave empowers users to deliver targeted, highly personal messages at scale. Phound Wave offers user contact tagging for easy grouping, and custom fields such as "customer since" or "birthdays" for personalization. Calendar-based logic allows users to structure drip, anniversary, and time-sensitive messages that feel individually composed, even when sent to hundreds.

"We created Phound Wave to bridge the gap between one-to-one and one-to-many messaging. Now, with Phound Wave, every recipient feels personally addressed, even when you're messaging hundreds," Tcipnjatov said.

Phound's support for the IETF vCon standard brings real-time synchronization between communication events and CRM platforms. The integration provides support that allows CRM data to remain synchronized, contextualized, and managed.

Phound's redesigned recording hub introduces a unified dashboard where users can manage, download, and brand their recorded interactions. Recordings are available in MP4 format, and both video and audio files can be downloaded or sideloaded to Dropbox for storage management.

Meeting controls have also been significantly enhanced to support hybrid communication. Hosts can now enable wait-for-host or auto-accept settings for guests in real time and choose from open, hosted, or closed meeting modes. For added security, even pre-invited attendees can be manually approved. .