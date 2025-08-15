Upland RightAnswers is Now Available in AWS Marketplace
Upland Software, a provider of knowledge and content management software, has made its RightAnswers available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings that run on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
RightAnswers helps organizations create, enrich, and deliver knowledge anywhere. With more than 20 integrations across CRM, IT service management, chat, and customer-facing channels, RightAnswers surfaces answers for customers and internal staff across product portfolios and support tiers.
"Knowledge management sits at the heart of RightAnswers and is shaped by almost 25 years of industry expertise. The availability of RightAnswers on AWS Marketplace makes it easier for our customers to build up the trusted knowledge layer their teams rely on every day," said Dan Doman, chief operating and product officer at Upland Software, in a statement. "We see a future where knowledge flows freely, securely, and intelligently into every system, available for every human or AI agent. To get there, organizations need a portable knowledge layer that is trusted and ready to power experiences across tools and channels. We're committed to building AI features that deliver real results and knowledge solutions that are impactful, purpose-built, and accessible."