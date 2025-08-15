Landbase Acquires Adauris

Landbase, an agentic artificial intelligence provider, has acquired Adauris, a startup creating custom intent signals through content generation, for an undisclosed amount.

The Adauris acquisition accelerates Landbase's inbound roadmap with new signal-driven publishing capabilities that unify outbound and inbound in a single go-to-market platform.

Adauris' work on content-driven lead generation directly supports Landbase's vision for signal-based GTM. The Adauris team previously built high-intent signal infrastructure.

These capabilities will now plug directly into GTM-1 Omni, Landbase's agentic AI model and orchestration engine, unlocking new signal types that drive both outbound and inbound performance in the Landbase platform.