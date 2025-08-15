-->
  • August 15, 2025

Landbase Acquires Adauris

Landbase, an agentic artificial intelligence provider, has acquired Adauris, a startup creating custom intent signals through content generation, for an undisclosed amount.

The Adauris acquisition accelerates Landbase's inbound roadmap with new signal-driven publishing capabilities that unify outbound and inbound in a single go-to-market platform.

Adauris' work on content-driven lead generation directly supports Landbase's vision for signal-based GTM. The Adauris team previously built high-intent signal infrastructure.

These capabilities will now plug directly into GTM-1 Omni, Landbase's agentic AI model and orchestration engine, unlocking new signal types that drive both outbound and inbound performance in the Landbase platform.

"We're building the future of GTM: intelligent, connected, and deeply multimodal," said Daniel Saks, CEO of Landbase, in a statement. "The Adauris team brings the technical depth and GTM insight to supercharge our inbound roadmap. Together, we're launching high-impact entry points like signal-based LinkedIn publishing and laying the foundation for AI-powered marketing channels that will complement our existing outbound capabilities."

CRM Covers
Free
for qualified subscribers
Subscribe Now Current Issue Past Issues

Related Articles

Landbase Launches the Campaign Feed, Acquires Delegate

10 Apr 2025

Landbase Campaign Feed helps businesses manage their go-to-market strategies. 

Landbase Unveils GTM Intelligence

30 Oct 2024

Landbase's GTM Intelligence is a suite of tools to help measure and improve digital presence and go-to-market strategies. 

Destination CRM on XDestination CRM on LinkedInDestination CRM on Facebook
Destination CRM on YouTube
CRM Web Events
Reports & Research