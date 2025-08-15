BlueSnap Partners with Commerce

BlueSnap, providers of a payment orchestration platform, has partnered with Commerce to deliver a B2B payments and AR automation solution for BigCommerce B2B Edition.

BigCommerce B2B Edition now offers enhanced functionality by integrating directly with leading enterprise resource planning systems, including NetSuite, Sage Intacct, Microsoft Dynamics Business Central, and QuickBooks. This includes AR automation and bi-directional ERP connectivity through BlueSnap's integrated platform.

With this integration, BigCommerce B2B merchants can do the following:

Sync customer and invoice data in real time between BigCommerce and ERPs like NetSuite, Sage Intacct, Microsoft Dynamics, and QuickBooks.

Let buyers view and pay e-commerce orders and ERP invoices in one branded portal with support for credit cards, payment terms, deposits, and split payments.

Enable autopay, early pay discounts, invoice reminders, and real-time updates.

Eliminate third-party middleware, consolidate payment gateways, and reduce tech debt with a fully integrated front-to-back solution.