BlueSnap Partners with Commerce
BlueSnap, providers of a payment orchestration platform, has partnered with Commerce to deliver a B2B payments and AR automation solution for BigCommerce B2B Edition.
BigCommerce B2B Edition now offers enhanced functionality by integrating directly with leading enterprise resource planning systems, including NetSuite, Sage Intacct, Microsoft Dynamics Business Central, and QuickBooks. This includes AR automation and bi-directional ERP connectivity through BlueSnap's integrated platform.
With this integration, BigCommerce B2B merchants can do the following:
- Sync customer and invoice data in real time between BigCommerce and ERPs like NetSuite, Sage Intacct, Microsoft Dynamics, and QuickBooks.
- Let buyers view and pay e-commerce orders and ERP invoices in one branded portal with support for credit cards, payment terms, deposits, and split payments.
- Enable autopay, early pay discounts, invoice reminders, and real-time updates.
- Eliminate third-party middleware, consolidate payment gateways, and reduce tech debt with a fully integrated front-to-back solution.
"BlueSnap's automation solution fills a critical gap in B2B Edition functionality and buyer experience," said Lance Owide, general manager of B2B at Commerce, in a statement. "Together were removing inefficiencies, reducing operational costs, and unlocking growth in payment volume potential. BlueSnap is a game-changer for our platform and partners."
"With BlueSnap powering B2B Edition, merchants get a single solution for payments and AR that drives efficiency and enhances the buyer experience," said Henry Helgeson, CEO of BlueSnap, in a statement. "This integration underscores the growing importance of ERP-led ecommerce and our shared commitment to innovation in B2B commerce."