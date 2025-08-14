Madison Logic Partners with ZoomInfo

Madison Logic, providers of a digital account-based marketing activation platform, and ZoomInfo, a go-to-market intelligence platform provider, have partnered to deliver enhanced capabilities across B2B audience planning, prospecting, and marketing attribution.

Madison Logic's multichannel activation platform empowers marketers to engage high-value accounts across their most trusted media environments, delivering tailored messages to every member of the buying group to fuel demand. ZoomInfo complements this with contact data and AI-driven outreach intelligence. Together, the integrated solutions bridge the gap between marketing and sales.

"This collaboration marks a significant step forward in enabling smarter, more connected B2B marketing," said Keith Turco, CEO of Madison Logic, in a statement. "As B2B buying groups grow larger and more complex, closing the consensus gap has become one of the biggest challenges for marketers. Together with ZoomInfo, we're delivering the intelligence needed for marketing and sales teams to identify the full buying committee, engage each member with relevance, and measure what's driving true influence."

Through this partnership, joint customers will benefit from the following:

Advanced audience planning powered by enriched data sets and shared insights across both platforms.

Real-time prospecting workflows that leverage engagement data to inform when and how to connect with buying committee members.

Unifying media strategies by combining paid and owned channel efforts to reach buyers faster and drive better results.