C3 AI Launches C3 Agentic AI Websites

C3 AI has launched C3 Agentic AI Websites, which transforms any website into an immersive, interactive, conversational platform.

C3 Agentic AI Websites can be embedded into any company's website, and the solution enables an intuitive, interactive, and conversational web experience for visitors. With C3 Agentic AI Websites, visitors can find exactly what they need just by asking for it.

"We've built a smarter way for people to find what they're looking for, making every website more intelligent, more helpful, and more aligned with how people actually want to interact with information on the web," said Nikhil Krishnan, chief technology officer of data science at C3 AI, in a statement. "This is not yet another AI bot. This is a new offering that allows businesses to provide real-time, personalized responses that are on-brand, on-message, and context-aware, delivering always-on premium support and capturing valuable customer intelligence."

Powered by content parsing and a generative artificial intelligence architecture, C3 Agentic AI Websites processes queries rapidly, delivering comprehensive responses synthesized from data across an enterprise's website ecosystem, including product pages, customer case studies, documents, and videos.

C3 AI partnered with Cerebras Systems to develop C3 Agentic AI Websites.