Certinia Launches Summer '25 Release

Certinia today launched its Summer '25 Release with new capabilities to help users optimize resources and elevate customer experience with advanced artificial intelligence, enhanced visibility, and streamlined operations.

This release includes the following new capabilities within CS Cloud:

Certinia Customer Success Agent, which lets customer-facing teams serve accounts with comprehensive account summaries, recommended next steps, and auto-generated customer communications.

AI-Generated Success Plans, with generative AI that can automatically create tailored success plans and objectives directly from sales opportunities and identified business challenges.

Objective KPI Tracking Dashboards for quick visual highlights of account progress. Objectives now integrate directly into the Account Health Score.

A Value Tracker that can now be surfaced in customer community portals, giving customers real-time visibility into their own progress.

Intelligent Pooled Resource Management, which lets leaders can now automatically allocate customer success managers from a pool during playbook creation, based on factors like workload, role, and skills. Combined with expanded time tracking, users gain clear visibility into cost-to-serve, improve ROI, and lay the groundwork for scalable digital CS programs.