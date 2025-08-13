Riskified Partners with HUMAN to Help Merchants Embrace Trusted AI Shopping Agent Commerce

Riskified, a provider of e-commerce fraud prevention and risk intelligence, has partnered with HUMAN Security, a cybersecurity company, to help merchants win and grow safely via emerging agentic channels.

By aligning HUMAN's HUMAN Sightline featuring AgenticTrust with Riskified's e-commerce risk management expertise in fraud prevention, chargeback protection, and policy abuse prevention, merchants can apply consistent trust policies and transaction decisions across both human and AI-driven interactions. This collaborative approach is designed to help merchants confidently accept more legitimate AI-driven purchases, block sophisticated fraud, and protect customer relationships.

"In a world where AI agents transact on behalf of individuals, resolving identity and trust becomes more complex. By working with HUMAN and developing new agentic tools and capabilities, we give merchants a way to safely embrace this shift, turning what could be a threat into a new, profitable digital channel," said Assaf Feldman, co-founder and chief technology officer of Riskified, in a statement. "We are incredibly excited to be working with Riskified as a launch partner, bringing together HUMAN Sightline featuring AgenticTrust with their e-commerce risk management expertise to help establish a trusted ecosystem for agentic commerce," said John Searby, chief strategy officer of HUMAN Security, in a statement. "HUMAN provides the trust layer and visibility to identify and govern AI shopping agent interactions, empowering merchants to set and enforce trust or not policies. Riskified brings deep expertise in e-commerce transaction fraud prevention, chargeback protection, and policy abuse prevention. Together, we enable merchants to approve more legitimate AI-driven orders, reduce false declines, and protect margins, setting the standard for how agentic commerce can grow safely and profitably."

Alongside the partnership with HUMAN, Riskified is releasing technologies to advance fraud and abuse prevention in the world of agentic e-commerce. These include the following: