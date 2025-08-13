8x8 Launches Social Connect for Retailers

8x8 has launched 8x8 Social Connect, a retail-focused solution built on the 8x8 Platform for CX, to help companies turn social conversations into sales, resolve complaints faster and deliver seamless shopping experiences across channels.

8x8's latest solution for retailers integrates Meltwater Social Listening and the 8x8 Contact Center and builds on the success of the company's retail portfolio, including 8x8 Sales Assist and 8x8 Aftersale Assist.

8x8 Social Connect listens to social media in real time, identifying customer intent, sentiment, and urgency. When consumers comment on a post, the system flags the opportunity and routes it directly to an agent in 8x8 Agent Workspace complete with context and real-time guidance from 8x8 Smart Assist. From there, agents can move customers into a secure, branded, one-on-one chat via rich communication services and then share the relevant media, guide them through the purchase journey, and even complete transactions using 8x8 SecurePay, all without switching platforms and devices.

With 8x8 Social Connect, retailers can do the following:

Detect high-intent comments and respond instantly, moving customers into private, purchase-ready chats.

Share product details, schedule appointments, and complete payments in one interaction.

Resolve complaints quickly and discreetly to maintain trust and loyalty.

Give agents full context, AI-powered suggestions, and a unified workspace.

Capture and analyze every conversation to refine campaigns, staffing, and inventory strategies.