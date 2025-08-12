Sendbird Partners with AWS

Business communications platform provider Sendbird has partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to expand Sendbird's artificial intelligence agent capabilities, accelerate joint go-to-market efforts, and deepen technical integrations with AWS' Amazon Nova and Amazon Bedrock. Sendbird is also a launch partner for AWS Marketplace's new AI Agents and Tools category.

By collaborating with AWS, Sendbird is accelerating deployment of agentic AI solutions Sendbird and AWS will collaborate across the following strategic areas:

Integration of Amazon Nova via Amazon Bedrock, to deliver multimodal AI capabilities, including text, image, video, and speech generation, enabling users to build natural dialogues within in-app messaging, chat, and voice applications.

Accelerating growth across key verticals, including travel and hospitality, on-demand services, digital-native businesses, and retail.

Offering enterprise-grade communication solutions that address sector-specific challenges, such as real-time customer engagement, workforce coordination, and high-volume messaging.

Scaling via AWS Marketplace: Sendbird will list its solutions on AWS Marketplace, starting with its AI Agent for Customer Service, in the new AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools category.