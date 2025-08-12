Intiveo Expands Voice Capabilities to Multi-Location Practices

Intiveo, a provider of patient engagement software for dental practices, has released Intiveo Voice for multi-location practices to offer a seamless, consistent, and personalized phone experience to patients, no matter which location they call.

With Intiveo Voice, practices can centralize and streamline their communication systems while accessing caller info, automating follow-ups, and engaging patients.

New Intiveo Voice features for multi-location practices include the following:

Extension fltering, to configure complex phone trees, use a unique number per location or a central number with location-based extensions, and control which calls show up where.

Two-way number masking, to assign multiple inbound and outbound numbers to one extension and present a single, patient-facing number and rack call origins, whether from a website, social media, or ads.

Restricted access to secure sensitive call logs by excluding or limiting access based on phone number.

Multi-account linking for multiple phone accounts from different providers to one Intiveo multi-location account or the same phone account to multiple Intiveo single-location accounts.

Multi-location profile panel to view callers' upcoming appointments, referrals, and tasks across all locations; clearly tagged and filterable by site, with Chart IDs for added clarity.