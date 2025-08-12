Marchex Releases Healthcare AI Solution

Marchex, a provider of artificial intelligence and conversational intelligence for revenue acceleration, has released an AI-powered healthcare solution that provides data that attributes marketing-driven patient leads, prioritizes high-value appointments, and provides alerts for critical patient engagement challenges.

Marchex's Healthcare AI Solution can transform unstructured conversation data into structured, contextual insights and recommended actions to help healthcare organizations improve operational efficiency, focus on appointments and actions with the highest potential impact, and optimize marketing campaigns .

Marchex's Healthcare AI Solution transforms patient conversations into actionable insights, including the following:

Post-call data to measure patient conversion and fallout rates over time and across different areas of the patient journey.

Actionable insights that reveal why patients book and don't book, such as appointment availability, pricing, insurance acceptance, lack of specific services offered, and more.

Marketing optimization: that leverages healthcare-specific lead and appointment rate models to drive down the cost-per-lead for each channel and improve automated bidding.

Targeting and attribution with detailed insights into which campaigns and channels perform best and which patient leads and outcomes have the highest potential revenue impact.