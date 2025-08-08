Clari and Salesloft to Merge
Clari and Salesloft, two revenue orchestration companies, will merge to form one vendor that redefines how humans and agents come together to run revenue.
The combined company will bring together their revenue AI datasets and workflow footprints, capturing critical buyer signals, thousands of human actions, and revenue outcomes and ingesting more than 10 billion revenue actions and 1 trillion data signals.
The Clari and Salesloft merger will offer a deeper level of Revenue Context to train and enrich large language models and AI agents, guiding both humans and AI agents with recommendations.
"This merger creates a powerful AI dataset that unlocks a revenue AI flywheel. The more data ingested, the more users supported, the more workflows running, the richer and more valuable Revenue Context becomes. This is how we turn every signal into action and every action into growth. Ending the revenue void for good, where decisions are made in the dark, AI and humans operate blind, and execution is driven by gut feel instead of grounded in context. This signifies the beginning of a new era for enterprise revenue. It's the beginning of the autonomous revenue system where humans and agents work in sync to unlock new levels of productivity and growth," said Andy Byrne, CEO of Clari who will take over leadership of the merged company, in a statement.
"Together, Clari and Salesloft will help customers accelerate the pace of pipeline momentum, improve win rates, and increase rep productivity through our intelligence layers and unique agentic approach. We see a great opportunity to go beyond traditional categories and into new markets, leveraging our vast amounts of revenue data and intelligence to drive increasingly successful actions and outcomes," said Patrick Nichols, interim CEO of Salesloft, in a statement.