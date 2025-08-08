Clari and Salesloft to Merge

Clari and Salesloft, two revenue orchestration companies, will merge to form one vendor that redefines how humans and agents come together to run revenue.

The combined company will bring together their revenue AI datasets and workflow footprints, capturing critical buyer signals, thousands of human actions, and revenue outcomes and ingesting more than 10 billion revenue actions and 1 trillion data signals.

The Clari and Salesloft merger will offer a deeper level of Revenue Context to train and enrich large language models and AI agents, guiding both humans and AI agents with recommendations.