Forethought Is Now Available in the AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools Category
Forethought, a provider of agentic artificial intelligence for customer experience, has made its AI-native platform for enterprise customer support available in the new AI Agents and Tools category of AWS Marketplace.
Forethought helps organizations deploy AI agents across every channel, including chat, email, voice, and SMS, as well as across customer service, sales, marketing, and account management functions.
"By offering Forethought in AWS Marketplace, we're providing customers with a streamlined way to access our agentic CX platform, helping them buy and deploy agent solutions faster and more efficiently," said Sami Ghoche, co-founder and CEO of Forethought, in a statement. "Our customers across SaaS and tech, e-commerce and retail, fintech and healthcare are already using these capabilities to support more than a billion monthly customer interactions, demonstrating the real-world value of agentic CX."
