Forethought Is Now Available in the AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools Category

Forethought, a provider of agentic artificial intelligence for customer experience, has made its AI-native platform for enterprise customer support available in the new AI Agents and Tools category of AWS Marketplace.

Forethought helps organizations deploy AI agents across every channel, including chat, email, voice, and SMS, as well as across customer service, sales, marketing, and account management functions.