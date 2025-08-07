bitHuman Launches CPU-Based Avatar SDK

bitHuman, a maker of emotive, interactive artificial intelloigence visual agents, has launched a visual software development kit (SDK) enabling developers to run avatars directly on single CPUs with native support for both Arm and x86.

bitHuman's avatars can be used as chat agents, instructors, virtual coaches, companions, and experts in various fields. With an extremely small footprint, the avatars can run online or offline on Chromebooks, Mac Minis, Raspberry Pis, or any other CPU-based devices.

By eliminating the need for GPUs and running on Arm-based and x86 systems, the bitHuman SDK makes it possible to bring digital characters to a wider range of environments, from classrooms and kiosks to mobile apps and edge devices.

"Now with bitHuman's SDK, in just a few minutes anyone can run a virtual Einstein, a cartoon character, or a playful turtle that interacts with kids or becomes a language tutor, virtual companion, or a virtual pet. The ideas are endless, and now you can easily create this," said Steve Gu, bitHuman's CEO, in a statement. "More importantly, all enterprise data can stay on premises without worrying about leaking to the outside world."

The bitHuman SDK also offers a LiveKit plug-in that lets developers drop their new characters directly into their existing apps with only a few lines of code. Developer just need to create custom agents on bitHuman's ImagineX platform, download the model, and in moments they can run the avatar on the scalable and cross-platform SDK. Developers can assign custom voices to their avatars by uploading audio samples or selecting prebuilt voice profiles. These voices are streamed in real time using LiveKit's low-latency infrastructure,

If developers prefer not to self-host the models, they can use bitHuman's cloud API.