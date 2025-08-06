SundaySky Launches Amplify Video Creation Tool

Video platform provider SundaySky has launched SundaySky Amplify, a video solution to empower revenue teams to create and share high-impact, personalized video content.

"The market is demanding smarter, more personalized engagement at every touchpoint," said Marc Zionts, CEO of SundaySky, in a statement. "Amplify is the answer. It puts the power of impactful video into the hands of revenue teams in a way that fits seamlessly into their daily workflows. We're eliminating the typical barriers to video adoption, so reps can create more quality, customized video at scale, and use that content to accelerate deals, improve customer outcomes, and grow the business."

SundaySky Amplify enables client-facing teams to customize and share videos for sales prospecting, meeting follow-ups, renewals, client onboarding, and more with video templates and personalization capabilities.

With Amplify, users simply choose a video, customize it with key customer details, and share it. Guardrails ensure every video stays on-brand and compliant with company style guidelines. Viewer analytics show what's working and who's engaging.