Xactly Launches AI Agents for Sales Performance Management and Go-to-Market Operations

Xactly, a provider of revenue solutions, today launched AI Agents on its Intelligent Revenue Platform.

These new AI Agents leverage Xactly's pay and performance dataset, unified data model, and business logic to help sales and go-to-market teams build fully functioning applications and extensions via Xactly Extend..

"The launch of Xactly Intelligence AI Agents is a transformative milestone for the [sales performance management] category, and the practitioners who are the engine of go-to-market optimization," said Christopher Li, senior vice president of products at Xactly, in a statement. "We're living through a paradigm shift in how enterprises are structuring their GTM organizations, and there is increasing pressure on SPM practitioners to orchestrate processes faster to enable GTM teams to execute more effectively and remain competitive. This launch establishes Xactly as a first-mover in supporting these needs by delivering truly agentic solutions to SPM teams."

Xactly's new AI Agents transform the Xactly Extend application building experience into a collaborative and intuitive conversation. Practitioners can simply describe the business process they want automated, and the AI Agents work autonomously to design and build the application.

The Xactly Intelligence AI Agents accomplish this through the following: