Qualtrics Extends Partnership with PureSpectrum
Qualtrics has partnered with PureSpectrum, a provider of market research data quality and technology, to create advanced synthetic research capabilities.
Under this agreement, PureSpectrum has selected Qualtrics as its exclusive synthetic panel provider. Qualtrics' synthetic model is built on industry-specific experience data. As part of the agreement, Qualtrics will supplement these insights with the millions of data points captured daily by PureSpectrum Training data to further reflect evolving consumer insights.
This agreement extends the existing partnership between Qualtrics and PureSpectrum, where the PureSpectrum Marketplace serves as Qualtrics' exclusive quantitative panel provider available directly in the Qualtrics Platform.
"Synthetic data represents a powerful new era of market intelligence and decision-making in business, and we're seeing incredible momentum as the world's leading companies and research organizations turn to Qualtrics for the trusted AI-generated insights and capabilities they need in it," said Ali Rohani, chief transformation officer of Qualtrics and founder of Qualtrics Edge, in a statement. "By combining the leading power, expertise, and reach of Qualtrics and PureSpectrum, market researchers now have rapid access to reliable, secure, and current synthetic insights they can trust to guide and inform business-critical programs."
"Until now, synthetic offerings have struggled to reflect human behavior because they've lacked the enriched, nuanced data required to truly understand it," said David Butler, president of PureSpectrum, in a statement. "Built upon decades of expertise and insights, Qualtrics' synthetic research capabilities are first-class and combined with PureSpectrum Training Data will create a synthetic offering unparalleled in reliability and precision."