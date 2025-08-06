Qualtrics Extends Partnership with PureSpectrum

Qualtrics has partnered with PureSpectrum, a provider of market research data quality and technology, to create advanced synthetic research capabilities.

Under this agreement, PureSpectrum has selected Qualtrics as its exclusive synthetic panel provider. Qualtrics' synthetic model is built on industry-specific experience data. As part of the agreement, Qualtrics will supplement these insights with the millions of data points captured daily by PureSpectrum Training data to further reflect evolving consumer insights.

This agreement extends the existing partnership between Qualtrics and PureSpectrum, where the PureSpectrum Marketplace serves as Qualtrics' exclusive quantitative panel provider available directly in the Qualtrics Platform.