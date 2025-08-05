AI SDR Market to Reach $15.01 Billion by 2030

Research firm MarketsandMarkets values the current market for artificial intelligence sales development reps at $4.12 billion and expects it to reach reach $15.01 billion by 2030 growing at a compound annual rate of 29.5 percent.

The adoption of human-AI engagement models is enabling sales teams to balance automation with personalized interactions, improving overall efficiency, the firm wrote, noting that intent-based prospecting is another key factor, helping organizations identify high-value leads through behavioral signals and predictive analytics.

The firm also found that the ability to deliver personalization at scale is transforming outbound efforts, allowing SDRs to engage large volumes of prospects with tailored messaging, driving stronger conversion rates, and accelerating top-of-funnel performance.

Generating and qualifying leads, it said further, is the core focus of AI SDR adoption, as companies seek to improve pipeline efficiency and conversion outcomes. AI systems analyze large datasets to identify high-fit prospects, enrich contact information, and score leads based on intent and engagement signals, which reduces manual effort while enabling SDRs to prioritize outreach more effectively, it said.

The research found that the healthcare and life sciences industries are experiencing the highest growth rate in the AI SDR market due to rising demand for precision outreach in highly regulated, information-intensive sales cycles. AI SDR tools help streamline prospecting across hospitals, clinics, and research institutions by automating lead qualification and delivering compliant, personalized communication< MarketsandMarkets said.

The report identified the following as the major players in the AI SDR market: HubSpot, Salesforce, Dialpad, Salesloft, 6Sense, ZoomInfo, Apollo.io, OpenAI, Clari, Cognism, Microsoft, GupShup, Outreach, Vidyard, Plivo Qualified, Otter.ai, Conversica, Klenty, Reply.io, Seamless.ai, Waalaxy, Common Room, Artisan AI UserGems, Scratchpad, Clay, Unify, Lyzr AI, Humantic AI, Relevance AI, Regie.ai, Salesforge, 11x AI, Floworks, Warmly, Luru, AiSDR, Bluebirds, ChaseLabs, SuperRep.ai, SuperAGI, Instantly, Persana AI, Factors.ai, and Saleshandy.