  • August 5, 2025

StackAdapt Moves StackAdapt for Sales Cloud on Salesforce AppExchange

StackAdapt has launched StackAdapt for Sales Cloud on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering marketers to sync first-party Salesforce data into StackAdapt to enable real-time audience activation and personalized cross-channel campaigns.

The StackAdapt for Sales Cloud app enables users to activate Salesforce first-party data to build dynamic audiences and run personalized marketing across channels. It also offers automated profile syncing, real-time audience updates, and centralized campaign execution.

"Personalized, data-driven marketing starts with seamless access to your best data," said Mike Novosel, vice president of global strategic partnerships at StackAdapt, in a statement. "Now through this integration, users can streamline the connection between their CRM and media strategy, simplifying the challenge of reaching high-value accounts through programmatic."

"StackAdapt is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as it accelerates business transformation for customers by unlocking a new way to connect their data to media execution," said Brian Landsman, CEO of AppExchange and global partnerships at Salesforce, in a statement. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."

