StackAdapt Moves StackAdapt for Sales Cloud on Salesforce AppExchange

StackAdapt has launched StackAdapt for Sales Cloud on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering marketers to sync first-party Salesforce data into StackAdapt to enable real-time audience activation and personalized cross-channel campaigns.

The StackAdapt for Sales Cloud app enables users to activate Salesforce first-party data to build dynamic audiences and run personalized marketing across channels. It also offers automated profile syncing, real-time audience updates, and centralized campaign execution.