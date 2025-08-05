Aquant Launches Agentic AI Platform

Aquant today launched its Agentic AI Platform, an evolution of its existing offering that empowers service organizations to create, integrate, and deploy custom AI agents tailored to their unique operations and challenges and infused with domain-specific knowledge.

With these new AI agents, companies can do the following:

Use Aquant's pre-built service agents, such as Troubleshooting, Knowledge Search, Parts Identification, IoT, Call Assist, and more.

Build custom AI agents directly within Aquant, leveraging the company's tools and data models.

Bring their own agents and integrate them into Aquant's environment.

Integrate Aquants agents into their AI ecosystems for interoperability with other enterprise systems and tools.

"Every service team faces unique challenges, and rigid AI solutions rarely match the complexity of real-world operations," said Assaf Melochna, president and co-founder of Aquant, in a statement. "With the Agentic AI Platform, we're removing barriers and giving organizations the freedom to deploy AI tailored specifically to their equipment, their processes, and their customers, all while leveraging the unmatched domain expertise built into our technology."

Aquant's platform understands service-specific terminology, error codes, and workflows. It supports voice interfaces, CRM/enterprise resource planning integrations, collaboration tools, offline environments, and emerging channels. Aquant's RAC (Retrieval-Augmented Conversation) layer ensures AI responses drive actionable outcomes aligned with critical business metrics.

The new platform enables organizations to create agents that tackle broader business challenges, including the following:

Fetching live IoT or telemetry data for predictive maintenance.

Retrieving technical bulletins or service updates for specific equipment.

Supporting workflows in training, compliance, HR, or reporting.