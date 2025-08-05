Outreach Launches AI Agents to Power GTM Teams

Outreach today unveiled its quarterly release with new artificial intelligence agents purpose-built for revenue teams and expanded its data enrichment capabilities with more data providers.

The new agents now available are the following:

Deal Agent, which suggests updates to sales methodology fields, such as pinpointing the economic buyer or buyer decision criteria, based on the latest customer conversations.

Research Agent, which builds a real-time account view by searching public data and past interactions, automating account planning, creating hand-off briefs, and delivering hyper-relevant messaging aligned to customer initiatives and pain points.

Additional AI powered capabilities include AI personalization for LinkedIn messaging and call talking points. AI agents leverage the expanded Smart Data Enrichment service, which now supports SalesIntel and ZoomInfo, to provide third-party insights within Outreach.

"This release represents a major leap forward in agentic AI, moving beyond dashboards and chatbots to intelligent agents that act, not just analyze," said Nithya Lakshmanan, head of product at Outreach, in a statement. "These agents power the entire revenue engine from qualification to close and post-sales, enabling teams to respond to signals instantly, act with precision, and win faster than ever before."

Additional updates in the release include the following: