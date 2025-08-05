Outreach Launches AI Agents to Power GTM Teams
Outreach today unveiled its quarterly release with new artificial intelligence agents purpose-built for revenue teams and expanded its data enrichment capabilities with more data providers.
The new agents now available are the following:
- Deal Agent, which suggests updates to sales methodology fields, such as pinpointing the economic buyer or buyer decision criteria, based on the latest customer conversations.
- Research Agent, which builds a real-time account view by searching public data and past interactions, automating account planning, creating hand-off briefs, and delivering hyper-relevant messaging aligned to customer initiatives and pain points.
Additional AI powered capabilities include AI personalization for LinkedIn messaging and call talking points. AI agents leverage the expanded Smart Data Enrichment service, which now supports SalesIntel and ZoomInfo, to provide third-party insights within Outreach.
"This release represents a major leap forward in agentic AI, moving beyond dashboards and chatbots to intelligent agents that act, not just analyze," said Nithya Lakshmanan, head of product at Outreach, in a statement. "These agents power the entire revenue engine from qualification to close and post-sales, enabling teams to respond to signals instantly, act with precision, and win faster than ever before."
Additional updates in the release include the following:
- Seamless collaboration in Slack and in-app with real-time updates, comment tagging, and threaded chats in conversation transcripts.
- A mobile app to access conversation recordings, ask questions to surface key insights, and stay on top of pipelines.
- Live coaching in Google Meet that delivers real-time content cards, detects action items, and takes notes during the meeting.
- Outbound calling policies that enforce allowed calling hours and block restricted destinations.
- Configurable caller ID that boosts pickup rates.
- Inbound call queues that route leads to the right rep fast.
- Slide-out panels in list views that give sellers quick access to deal and account details.
- Field-level governance that adds granular control over access and security.
