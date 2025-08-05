Mindbreeze Adds Multimodal LLM Integration to InSpire

Mindbreeze, a provider of knowledge management solutions, introduced integrated support for multimodal large language models (LLMs) to its flagship product, Mindbreeze InSpire, to help companies process and analyze mixed data types, including text, images, videos, and audio files,within a single product.

"Mindbreeze InSpire applies enterprise-grade AI to analyze text, images, videos, and audio files," said Daniel Fallmann, founder and CEO of Mindbreeze, in a statement. "This upgrade extends our capabilities in applying multimodal AI to real-world enterprise data and use cases, empowering organizations with fast, reliable, and trustworthy insights to drive their most critical business processes."

With multimodal LLMs now built directly into Mindbreeze InSpire, organizations can automatically transcribe and summarize audio and video content and understand embedded multimedia within documents.