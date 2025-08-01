Salesforce and ServiceNow Invest $1.5 Billion in Genesys
Genesys, a provider of cloud-based customer experience orchestration solutions, has received $1.5 billion in new investment commitments from Salesforce and ServiceNow.
This investment deepens Genesys' partnerships with both Salesforce and ServiceNow. Proceeds from the investment will be used to repurchase shares from the company's equity holders. Hellman & Friedman and Permira remain the company's majority equity owners.
Both Salesforce and ServiceNow have partnerships with Genesys that help organizations orchestrate end-to-end customer journeys. This expanded investment builds on the following technologies:
- CX Cloud from Genesys and Salesforce, a unified artificial intelligence-powered customer experience and relationship management solution that integrates Genesys Cloud and Salesforce Service Cloud. The solution helps customers unify their data, agents and communication channels for end-to-end customer and employee experiences.
- Unified Experience from Genesys and ServiceNow, an integrated solution that combines Genesys Cloud and the ServiceNow Customer Service Management (CSM) workflow. The turnkey, AI-powered solution unifies customer service teams through a single desktop, centralizes routing across departments and channels, and optimizes workforce engagement for customer and employee experiences.
"Genesys is delivering long-term value to enterprises through end-to-end customer experience orchestration that can drive loyalty, grow revenue, and reduce operating costs," said Tony Bates, chairman and CEO of Genesys, in a statement. "We're proud to have the support of industry leaders like Salesforce and ServiceNow, and we believe this reflects growing momentum around agentic AI and the importance of connected, autonomous customer experiences."
"This investment deepens our partnership with Genesys to deliver AI-assisted and agentic AI-powered customer experiences across every channel, from voice to digital," said David Schmaier, president and chief strategy officer of Salesforce, in a statement. "As leaders in our respective markets, we're excited to further integrate our products and help redefine what's possible in this new AI era, supporting our joint customers as they transform their contact centers and customer experiences."
"Our investment in Genesys accelerates our vision for the agentic enterprise, where the ServiceNow AI Platform intelligently orchestrates end-to-end customer experiences," said Amit Zavery, president, chief product officer, and chief operating officer of ServiceNow, in a statement. "Together, ServiceNow and Genesys are enabling businesses to deploy AI-based customer journeys that anticipate needs, personalize at scale, and deliver measurable outcomes."