Salesforce and ServiceNow Invest $1.5 Billion in Genesys

Genesys, a provider of cloud-based customer experience orchestration solutions, has received $1.5 billion in new investment commitments from Salesforce and ServiceNow.

This investment deepens Genesys' partnerships with both Salesforce and ServiceNow. Proceeds from the investment will be used to repurchase shares from the company's equity holders. Hellman & Friedman and Permira remain the company's majority equity owners.

Both Salesforce and ServiceNow have partnerships with Genesys that help organizations orchestrate end-to-end customer journeys. This expanded investment builds on the following technologies:

CX Cloud from Genesys and Salesforce, a unified artificial intelligence-powered customer experience and relationship management solution that integrates Genesys Cloud and Salesforce Service Cloud. The solution helps customers unify their data, agents and communication channels for end-to-end customer and employee experiences.

Unified Experience from Genesys and ServiceNow, an integrated solution that combines Genesys Cloud and the ServiceNow Customer Service Management (CSM) workflow. The turnkey, AI-powered solution unifies customer service teams through a single desktop, centralizes routing across departments and channels, and optimizes workforce engagement for customer and employee experiences.